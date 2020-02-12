Patron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,035.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Patron has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $71,482.00 and approximately $10,035.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,870,847 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Exrates, IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

