Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 2,716 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 57,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 142,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

