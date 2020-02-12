Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 4,148,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,783. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

