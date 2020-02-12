Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,762,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

