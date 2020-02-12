Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.82. 1,099,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.83 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

