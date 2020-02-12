Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,212. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.