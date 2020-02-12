Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,251 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 260,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,475,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,715,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 6,059,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

