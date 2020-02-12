Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,862,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $103.56 and a 12 month high of $109.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

