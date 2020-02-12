Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 21,605 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 151,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 756,653 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,800,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,761,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,025,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.45 on Wednesday. 692,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

