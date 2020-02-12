Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 13,677 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,514. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

