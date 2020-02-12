Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 421 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $243.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,854. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $272.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.