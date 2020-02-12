Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

