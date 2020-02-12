Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Paypal worth $381,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $13,985,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Paypal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Paypal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Paypal stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

