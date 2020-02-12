PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.29 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 6.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

