Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,140.90 ($28.16).

Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,315 ($30.45). 616,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,295.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,155.64.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

