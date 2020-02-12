Peel Hunt Trims Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Target Price to GBX 305

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target dropped by Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 305 ($4.01) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 184.48 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.71. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of $253.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

