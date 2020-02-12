PeepCoin (PCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $297,473.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 126,606,850,901 coins and its circulating supply is 87,406,850,901 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

