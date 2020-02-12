Peercoin (PPC) Hits One Day Volume of $100,720.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $100,720.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.23 or 0.04569633 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00786360 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,993,034 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bitsane, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, WEX, YoBit, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

