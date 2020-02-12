Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Pegasystems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. 427,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

