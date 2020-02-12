Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director James M. Furey II Sells 1,320 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PWOD stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $230.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.