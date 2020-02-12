Penta Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $207,716.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BCEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

