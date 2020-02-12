Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $103,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $512.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 1,747.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

