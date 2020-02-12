PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP remained flat at $$146.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,201,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

