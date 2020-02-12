PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $151,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. 409,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,361. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

