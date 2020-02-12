PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

