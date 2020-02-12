PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $146.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.