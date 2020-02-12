Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRDO opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.