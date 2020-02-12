Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PVL stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

