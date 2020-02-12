Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Perrigo worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $24,374,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,782,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $7,087,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 114,937 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

