Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.Perspecta also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.18 EPS.

Perspecta stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 993,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,245. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

