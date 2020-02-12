Pesetacoin (PTC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $194,674.00 and $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00784655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,458,969 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.