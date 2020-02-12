PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 349,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PTR stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 1,003.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

