Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.41% of Pfizer worth $890,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.