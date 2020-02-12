PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSW shares. Lake Street Capital raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSW stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

