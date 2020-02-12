Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 27.1% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $759,712.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

