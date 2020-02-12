Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 39.84 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 million and a PE ratio of 28.46. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 45.05 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

