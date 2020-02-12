PHI Token (PHI) Price Hits $0.0737 on Major Exchanges

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $429,548.00 and $15,607.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.