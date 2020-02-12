Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. 4,084,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

