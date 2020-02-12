Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $332,414.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $332,414.00 and $542.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.01288195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00050484 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00212873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

