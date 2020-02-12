Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $150,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,511,119 shares of company stock valued at $62,527,525 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

