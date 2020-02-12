Pi Financial Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Buy

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.14.

SHOP traded up $38.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.25. 9,703,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,963. Shopify has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $499.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.84 and a 200 day moving average of $366.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

