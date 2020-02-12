Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDM. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. FMR LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after buying an additional 318,992 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 196,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

