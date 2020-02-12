Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 828,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 169,191 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

