Pigeoncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82,299.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $82,299.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,562,024,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

