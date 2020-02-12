Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $777,522.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $777,522.00 and $1,306.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:



Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01273834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000861 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,651,341 coins and its circulating supply is 415,390,905 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

