Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. 812,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,212. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.45 and a one year high of $138.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

