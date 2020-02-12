Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 8,130 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

