Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,774,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.00. 5,267,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.