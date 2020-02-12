Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 97,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 77,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

