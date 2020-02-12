Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Nike by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,703,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $172,606,000 after buying an additional 154,113 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nike by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 108,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 96,842 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Nike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

NKE stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.